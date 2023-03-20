Private security companies and CPFs in eThekwini ready for national shutdown

Durban — Various private security companies operating in the Durban area as well as community policing forums (CPFs) and neighbourhood watches have indicated that they are ready and prepared for the national shutdown on Monday. The EFF’s national shutdown has caused panic and has led some businesses to close for the day.

Ahead of the shutdown, private security companies have pledged their support and said they are ready for Monday. Marshall Security said: “We have been paying very close attention to all the buzz regarding the protest action that is supposedly going down on Monday (20-03-23), so rest assured … we’re trained. We’re primed. We’re ready. “What we need from you? Just to make safe choices. Keep an eye on our social feeds, WhatsApp community groups and neighbourhood watches. Try not to panic about sensationalistic stuff, but rather focus on news coming from reputable sources (which will be us, the SAPS, your private security firm), instead of friends of cousins twice removed who saw something on Twitter – he’s a lovely guy we’re sure, but he doesn’t even live here, right?!”

Pro Secure said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies and community policing forums to ensure it keeps our communities safe. “We are ready to assist should any volatile situation arise during this time. Our operational team is highly trained to deal with these situations and ensure maximum safety for all concerned.” PT Alarms Fire and Security said it has strategic operational teams in place to keep its clients and the community safe.

It said that PT Alarms management and teams have been meeting regularly with law enforcement units to determine contingency plans for the safety of citizens and pledged that it will work hand in hand with all key role players to protect and secure their clients and citizens. “We will share all relevant information with you on all social media platforms and you will be kept informed of any and all developments for your safety and that of your family and your business,” PT Alarms said. It added that it has engaged additional backup units to provide greater visibility and a stronger force in the field.

“Our members are highly trained and well-equipped to deal with any situation that should present itself,” PT Alarms said. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo urged communities to be safe and take the necessary precautions and not to take the law into their own hands. “KZN VIP SWAT will stand firm together with all other law enforcement agencies,” Naidoo said.

“We also warn community members and crime group administrators about the posting of false information and sharing false information to other media platforms without confirmation.” Chatsworth CPF chairperson Yugan Pillay said Monday is business as usual. “Under no circumstances should the freedom of movement of all our Chatsworth residents be hampered or stopped in any way,” Yugan said.

“Please be assured that the CPF and its sub-forums, along with SAPS, metro (police) and security companies have put plans in place to mitigate any disruptions that may occur.” Yugan added that from reports received, support for the strike seems to be dwindling and it is expected that participants will not go out and initiate violence, they will opt to taunt people for a reaction. “They will in turn become violent and try to shift the blame. Do not get caught in this trap. Be prepared and avoid difficult situations,” Yugan said.

Merewent CPF chairperson Charlene Houghton said that the CPF was committed to ensuring the safety of the community it serves. She said their partners, SAPS metro and private security companies, are on full alert and ready to address any and all threats pertaining to safety. No law enforcement agency will be on strike, as per rumours circulating. The Merewent CPF, sub-forums and street patrols will be ready to support local law enforcement should the need arise, Houghton said.

“We urge all residents and local business in the area to adhere to the rule of law and not contribute to the incitement of violence. Remain vigilant, report to local law enforcement and refrain from sharing false and uncorroborated information via social media platforms. “We are prepared to swiftly address all possible threats and will update the community on any and all possible changes and/or threats, which may affect them. Should you see or find any suspicious activity, like stockpiling of dirt/tyres/rocks around your area, please notify the police immediately, alternatively, you may contact any member of the Merewent CPF,” Houghton added. Malvern CPF chairperson Kevin Pillay said Malvern residents and businesses can rest assured that it will be business as usual across Malvern. They have done several operational deployments over the past year to ensure their community patrollers, security companies and local law enforcement are operationally ready for any situation.

“We have been in contact with the relevant role players and can assure the public that we treat all these reports as serious. Our law enforcement and CPF have a plan of readiness and will act accordingly should the need arise. “Most messages that we will see now and leading out to the 20th, and anything beyond, are doing exactly what it says, and that’s to create unnecessary panic and concern,” Kevin said. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.