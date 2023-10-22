Probe after homeowner finds newborn in yard

Durban — A homeowner stumbled on an abandoned newborn while walking in his yard in Sundumbili, north of KwaDukuza, on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said it received reports of an abandoned baby in Sundumbili.

“On arrival, paramedics were taken to the backyard of a house where the infant was found by the homeowner while walking in his yard,” Meyrick said. “The infant, who is estimated to be under a week old, appeared to be in good health and was taken to a nearby clinic for further assessment.” He said Sundumbili SAPS was on the scene and would investigate a case of child abandonment.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said: “A case of child abandonment was opened at Sundumbili SAPS after a newborn baby was found.” Gwala said the matter was still under investigation. A newborn, estimated to be less than a week old, was found by a homeowner in the house’s yard, in Sundumbili, on Saturday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue In an unrelated incident, earlier in the week, a newborn’s body was found on the side of the road in Merewent, Durban.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said PT Alarms Tactical Unit responded to a call from a client who said he had discovered a deceased newborn baby on Nasik Road, earlier on Wednesday. Gwala said Wentworth police had opened an inquest docket. “It is alleged that the body of a baby boy was found dead on the road. The circumstances are being investigated,” Gwala said.