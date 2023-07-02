Probe as power outage forces abandonment of 3 Hollywoodbets Durban July races

Durban — The final three races on the Hollywoodbets Durban July had to be abandoned due to a power outage and people were not happy. Load shedding was expected in the Greyville North area at 6pm on Saturday.

In a brief statement on Saturday night, Gold Circle said that power outages caused a premature end to the Hollywoodbets Durban July. “Gold Circle apologises unreservedly for the inconvenience to racing fans, stakeholders and all of our valued sponsors after a jockey protest led to the abandonment of the final three races on the Hollywoodbets Durban July card on Saturday,” the statement read. “The unanticipated implementation of power outages was made contrary to arrangements with the City Of Durban which ultimately led to the jockeys citing unsafe conditions as the reason for their refusal to ride. This was entirely out of our control and a full investigation has been launched.”

Gold Circle added that the day remains an unqualified success with over 45 000 people in attendance. The last three races were: Compendium Insurance Brokers Handicap at a distance of 1 600m and a stake of R150 000.

Brentford FC – FM 86 Handicap at a distance of 1 600m polytrack and a stake of R120 000.

Gagasi FM – Mr 88 Handicap at a distance of 1 400m handicap and a stake of R120 000. Reacting to the power outage, people were left unimpressed.

Rosanna Ferro said: “The most disappointing end to the July. Surely you plan properly and could have arranged a generator as it’s NO SECRET that in South Africa electricity is not reliable. You had months to plan this event. Embarrassing for South Africa yet again!!!” Vees Sales said it was rather embarrassing when the event was televised worldwide. Juggie Naidoo said: “You embarrassed our city, province and country. You had the city management right there with you. They were eating and drinking your stuff for free. Could you not ask them to make a call? Nobody is going to explain this away. I wonder how many times the Tote failed yesterday.”

Treyton Vettori Moodley said that everything was perfect until the power outage. Alph Mash said: “They assured people that no power cuts or load shedding can occur, but I guess the person who was responsible for those had lost to Winchester Mansion and decided that we'll not See It Again.” Heidi van Graan said that load shedding during the Durban July was shocking.

Kay Schofield said: "Why did they not have generators at the race event? The municipality expects the general public to deal with load shedding, so why didn't they? Such incompetence." Thavaraj Chetty said: EThekwini Municipality is such an embarrassment. It was communicated and arranged for load shedding to be suspended but eish."