Probe into 2024 Comrades Marathon cheating allegations

Durban — An investigation into allegations of cheating at the Comrades Marathon is under way. The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has received several tip-offs from concerned participants and spectators who have reported several instances of suspected cheating within the duration of the race.

Additionally, the CMA has continued to receive information from athletes and clubs regarding the submission of fraudulent qualifying information. This was contained in a statement issued by the CMA which said that as signalled by the CMA in the build-up to the 2024 Comrades Marathon held on June 9, the CMA has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards cheating at this year’s event. Two weeks before the race, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics gave 2024 Comrades Marathon runners until May 27, to withdraw any false qualifying information.

The “false qualifying information” among others include: Submitting a qualifying time to the CMA knowing you did not run that time (you ran a slower time). Submitting a qualifying time to the CMA knowing you did not run at all, but someone ran the race on your behalf, and you submitted that time as yours. CMA race and operations manager Ann Ashworth stated that while she is aware of various social media posts allegedly exposing several athletes of cheating at the event, the CMA has yet to communicate the full and final results of its investigations to KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and has not yet publicly identified those athletes whom it suspects of cheating. “We are currently working through the full set of electronic results provided to us by Finish Time with a view to identifying any anomalies or inconsistencies within the results. Our office is also working through data which suggests that several athletes missed the non-disclosed (or secret) timing points along the route, the purpose of which was to identify runners who engaged in course cutting. All inconsistencies will then be compared to any photographic evidence available.”

Ashworth has also indicated that the CMA is aware of a problem which occurred at the first timing point (approximately 5km) and assures athletes that the absence of a timing reading at this particular point is not necessarily indicative of course cutting. "The CMA hopes to conclude its investigations over the next few days after which the names of all race day cheats will be provided to KwaZulu-Natal Athletics for disciplinary action," Ashworth said.