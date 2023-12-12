Probe into cause of fire at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium gets under way

Durban — An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire that broke out at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium over the weekend. Videos were circulated on social media showing a fire at the stadium following the EPCR Challenge Cup match between The Sharks and Section Paloise. The Sharks won by a mammoth 45-5.

Sharks General Manager: Operations & Administration, Novashni Chetty, confirmed that there was a fire at the rugby stadium on Saturday. Chetty said that a fire broke out on the south stand of the stadium just before the final whistle. She said there were no supporters seated in the affected area. “The fire was extinguished almost immediately by our highly experienced Venue Operations Centre team and thankfully there were no injuries sustained,” Chetty said.

“An investigation into what caused the fire is under way.” In one of the videos circulated on social media, the videographer can be heard saying that it was the end of the game, The Sharks won but that a fire had started at the stadium. In another video, the affected area is well alight.

The EPCR Challenge Cup comprises three pools of six teams making up the 18-team tournament that culminates in the final on May 24, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Pool 1 is made up of the Hollywoodbets Sharks, Dragons RFC, Toyota Cheetahs, Oyonnax Rugby, Zebre Parma and Section Paloise. Pool 2 includes Ospreys, Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Emirates Lions, Newcastle Falcons, Benetton Rugby and USAP.