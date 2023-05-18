Programme to tackle youth unemployment

Durban — In response to the perceived lack of developmental opportunities for the youth, the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ) has developed a programme to curtail the scourge of unemployment within the youth. In an exclusive interview with the Daily News editor, Ayanda Mdluli, the chief executive officer of the RBIDZ, Thabane Zulu, announced that the programme they have developed would tackle the issue facing the South African youth, one step at a time.

“We have developed this programme called Nalithemba Enterprise Development, it's a programme that is located within our business development unit and it is specially designed for skills development within the sectors we’ve identified. Our young people will be employable,” he said. He added that they have a training programme within this programme that focuses strictly on specific relevant skills. “The other mistake we have made is to develop skills development programmes that produce skills that are not utilised in any sector or irrelevant for sectors that are growing very fast in particular the information technology sector which is growing very fast and also the technology innovation sector,” said Zulu.

He said they are targeting youth and women and have set targets on their performance plans on how many people must be trained in which specific area. He also said that this is to make sure that they fight the challenges that the young people of this country are currently experiencing. “We will always have natural disasters that are not going to stop but the important thing is how do we make sure that we sustain what we have and prepare our young people for the future. That’s the job that every leader has at this point,” concludes Zulu.