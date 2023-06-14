Progress made in repairing vandalised Umlazi 4 pump station

Durban — eThekwini municipality mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda promised those community members that were affected when the Umlazi 4 pump station was vandalised, that on Wednesday the plant would begin to pump water to reservoir 5, and then water would be supplied. Kaunda went to the area on Tuesday to conduct an oversight visit to the vandalised pump station.

Addressing the affected communities of Umlazi Z, AA and BB sections, Kaunda said there were acts of vandalism that caused damage to the pump station. “After we started to conduct repairs, the treatment plant continued to experience further acts of vandalism, which exacerbated the situation in the area. “We are happy to report that our teams are on-site, working tirelessly to repair the infrastructure.

“We urge our community members to protect and secure their own assets,” Kaunda pleaded. eThekwini municipality said the water struggles for Umlazi sections Z, AA and BB residents would soon be over. Picture: Supplied. The vandalism, which occurred soon after a technical fault had been repaired at the same station, resulted in the interruption of water supply to Umlazi Z, AA, and BB Sections. Residents were informed of the following progress made towards the restoration of supply to parts of Z, AA and BB Sections of Umlazi:

• Repair of the electric cables and control panel are expected to be completed on or before 24h00 on Monday, June 12, 2023. • Thereafter the City will fill up Umlazi 5 Reservoir outlets which were closed to build up storage for the high-level zone. • The final step will be to open all off-takes from the trunk main to Z and AA Section, and restore supply to all the affected areas.

The eThekwini municipality said the water struggles for Umlazi sections Z, AA and BB residents would soon be over. Picture: Supplied Municipality head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo said: “We anticipate that water supply to all the affected areas will be fully restored by Thursday, June 15, 2023. In the meantime, water tankers have been sent to the affected areas. “The City continues to appeal to community members to work with it to clamp down on the destruction of government infrastructure, as this unlawful conduct impedes service delivery and frustrates communities. Residents are urged to report the perpetrators to law enforcement.” Khuzwayo said the pump station vandalism was caused when electric cables were cut and stolen.

She said the control panel was also damaged, adding that the incident was an act of “sheer destruction by those who care less about the suffering of the community”. “The City appeals to community members to work with it to clamp down on this unlawful conduct which impedes service delivery and frustrates communities,” said Khuzwayo. For more information regarding water supply, and any other damages that may be caused on the pump station, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477.