Prostitute could have dumped newborn in Phoenix

Durban - THE Phoenix community believes that prostitution might be linked to the newborn that was found dumped in a refuse bag on a street corner in Phoenix. A Phoenix ward councillor said some residents believed one of the prostitutes in a nearby park could have been pregnant and resorted to dumping the newborn. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a foetus was found on Tuesday at 6pm at Batonmore Crescent in Phoenix. “An inquest docket was opened at Phoenix police station for investigation. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala. In a statement, GBH Security said GBH EMS was flagged down by the community and informed them of a newborn baby that was found in a black bin packet on the side of the road.

“Upon assessment by the GBH EMS paramedics, the newborn baby was unresponsive and not breathing, the newborn baby was declared dead on arrival,” said GBH Security.

Ward councillor Lyndal Singh said it was a shock to many residents in the area that she spoke to, but it was also a sad reality that some residents believed the incident was linked to some of the prostitutes that hung out in the area, that one of them may have been pregnant and may have done this. It’s just an allegation at this point.

“This is extremely disappointing that this kind of occurrence happened in this day and age. It’s sad to know that people who can’t have children and want to have children, and yet, those who can, dispose of their newborn babies in this fashion and this way,” said Singh.

She said it was heartwrenching to know that a baby could be thrown away in that manner, but it was part of the social ills that are prevalent in society today.

Singh said the dumping of babies had not as occurred frequently in her ward as in other wards. In her term as a counsellor, it was the second incident. The first was about four years ago.

Isiaiah 54 Children's Sanctuary founder Glynnis Dauth said there was often a prostitution link in the dumping of newborns.

“I think that it is a big part of abandonment because obviously, their pimps don’t allow them to have the children with them, so they will force them to abandon or take the child and abandon them themselves. They don’t mind when they are still pregnant, because they can still make money for them. But as soon as there is a child, it’s actually cutting off their income,” said Dauth.

She said she thought that most of the time dumped newborns are found dead because of the way they are dumped, for example in a refuse bag a baby can suffocate.

Dauth is also active in finding areas where baby safes are installed. Although illegal, baby safes are a safer option to abandon babies.

She said when identifying an area, they get information on where abandonment is high and an area where there are varsity students and prostitution. The baby safe also has to be accessible but private.

