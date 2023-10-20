Proud moment as captain wins his first DUT Chess Championship

Durban — A student who became the champion of the Durban University of Technology Chess Championship 2023, which finished recently, has vowed to continue to achieve. Thabani Mathe, who is also the DUT Chess Club captain and an information communications and technologies student, said that hard work, dedication, and learning from the senior players got him to where he is today in his chess career.

Mathe, who grew up in Clermont, said he has kept the promise he made to his coach that he will win this year’s league. “At the beginning of the year when everyone else wanted to play, I wanted to learn, therefore I isolated myself and actually made a promise to my coach that I would win the league and prove that I have been studying a lot behind closed doors,” said Mathe. The captain, who also was the male highest points scorer in the 2021 University Sports South Africa (Ussa) competition, which was played online because of Covid-19, said he is proud of what he has achieved.

“I feel very proud of myself, very motivated because this is evidence that chess has a special place in my heart and my dedication pays off from time to time. This means that I am capable, I should dream more, aim for even higher goals,’’ said Mathe. Mathe kick-started his chess career at a young age as he was also awarded the title of Sithengile Senior Secondary Best Chess Player in 2017. He further said that such competition in the institution helps them to prepare for major competitions like Ussa.