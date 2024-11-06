Public safety at risk: DA urges immediate action on KZN bridge repairs

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for urgent repairs to bridges collapsing in the province as road users and the economy are set to suffer. The call was made by DA KZN transport spokesperson Riona Gokool, who urged KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma and the department to urgently allocate all necessary resources and prioritise repair work at the Umzimkhulu and Ezimbokodweni bridges, both of which have been in disrepair for far too long.

Gokool’s call comes after the Ezimbokodweni Bridge partially collapsed this week, prompting the N2 closure on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Umzimkhulu Bridge is on the verge of collapse, a warning that went viral on social media last month. She said despite repeated warnings, assessments and calls from municipal officials, DA councillors, and public and safety experts, no meaningful steps were taken to ensure the safety of those who rely on these bridges daily. The southbound lanes of the N2 of the Ezimbokodweni River Bridge were closed on Tuesday after the bridge failed. | Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers “Public safety must be the top priority, and the delay in taking action is simply unacceptable. Both bridges are a public safety hazard and pose a clear and present danger to all who use them due to the lack of maintenance and urgent repairs,” Gokool said.

“Not only is the inaccessibility an inconvenience to road users, (but) both bridges are also located on vital transport routes which have an economic impact on our province.” Gokool stated that the department’s previous inaction on these issues has jeopardised lives and reflects a broader failure of governance and accountability over many years. “KZN’s people should not have to accept this level of neglect – they deserve better.

“The DA calls on MEC Duma and his department to step up, take responsibility, and act without further delay. The time for excuses is over: action is needed now,” Gokool added. Umzimkhulu Bridge is on the verge of collapse, a warning that went viral on social media last month. | Facebook On Tuesday, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced that following the heavy rains this past weekend in parts of KwaZulu Natal, the Umbogintwini (Ezimbokodweni) River Bridge on the N2 experienced a failure which resulted in road closure. Sanral’s marketing and communications general manager Vusi Mona said its specialist engineers were currently on site to assess the extent of the damage and remedial action to be taken. The southbound carriageway over the bridge has been closed from Joyner Road and vehicles were diverted to alternative routes.

Last month, social media was flooded with concern about the Umzimkhulu Bridge by netizens. Allan Carby said: “This is getting serious at sheppy bridge.” Lana Morgan Van Zyl said: “Sad state of our Umzimkulu Bridge. Absolutely disgusting that cosmetic repairs are done every few years.”

MisuMbambo Sabelo Mageza said: “This bridge was here when I was born but I have never seen it being renovated and what is happening to it is dangerous.” Umzimkhulu Bridge is on the verge of collapse, a warning that went viral on social media last month. | Facebook DA Ugu caucus leader and member of the Ugu executive committee and DA ward councillor at the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality, George Henderson, on Facebook, shared photographs of the bridge and a media statement regarding the bridge by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality. In the statement, the municipality noted the public interest and concern circulating on several media platforms concerning the state of the Umzimkhulu Bridge on the R102 road towards Port Shepstone.