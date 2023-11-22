Public urged to stay safe during extreme heat

Durban — Health experts urged the public to take precautions as heat wave conditions are expected to continue in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and North West, this week. This comes after a warning issued by the South African Weather Service stating that severe thunderstorms are likely to occur in some parts of KZN, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.

According to the Weather Service, “There are chances of hot weather conditions in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected this week. The expected ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B (UVB) sunburn index is extreme.” General practitioner Thulani Nxumalo said people should stay away from the heat and ensure to wear light and loose clothing to prevent excessive sweating and sicknesses. “People should always drink water to avoid dehydration. Losing fluid in body cells causes a lot of harm which may lead to severe illnesses. People with young children should also take precautions against the heat because it is extremely uncomfortable for infants, children and pregnant women,” said Nxumalo.

KZN Medi Response spokesperson Kimberly Liell-Cock said elderly people are at high risk when dealing with heat and urged people to pay attention to them. “Too much heat is not safe for anyone but it is more riskier if you are older or have health issues. So, it is important to take extra care for the elderly during heat waves, as they are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness,” said Liell-Cock. Some of the precautions to mitigate potential health and safely impact from the predicted weather:

– Always have a water bottle with you. This will help you stay hydrated. – Apply sunscreen to protect the skin, and wear hats, light and loose clothing. – Stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible.

– Never leave children or pet in hot cars. – Monitor the weather to detect changes in climate – Use the buddy system to monitor and help each other