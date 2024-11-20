Public Works Minister urges NPA to oppose bail for construction mafia

Durban — In an effort to ramp up the fight against extortion particularly in the construction industry, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to vigorously oppose bail applications of the construction mafia gangs once they are arrested. The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Construction Industry Development Board (cidb), held the National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites, on Tuesday, at the Durban International Convention Centre. The summit addressed the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security, and other criminal activity on construction sites as well as to promote practical solutions for building crime-free environments within the construction industry.

Speaking at the construction summit Macpherson said he was disappointed that the suspects that were arrested after storming a site and disrupted work at KwaXimba near Camperdown were granted bail. Macpherson said that after hearing that there was an issue with statements with regard to the matter, he personally went to court during the bail hearing and was disappointed that they were finally granted bail. “For us to win this war, it will be important that the NPA take the cases involving construction mafia’s seriously. My fear is that these suspects will go back and commit more crime or will intimidate witnesses,” said Macpherson.

The five suspects were arrested in August after police found them on site where they allegedly blocked workers from continuing with the construction of a bridge. The summit also heard that people were reluctant to report these crimes because of allegations that certain police officers were working with the mafia’s. This was confirmed by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. He said he too heard that dockets were disappearing. However, Mchunu encouraged the public to continue reporting these matters, saying it was now acceptable to go and open a case without giving your name to the police station or call police and give them information without revealing your identity.

Mchunu said it was the same plan that helped police to arrest suspects that killed 17 people in the Eastern Cape recently. Spokesperson for the NPA, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara stated that Macpherson had not been provided with all the information. “The prosecution opposed bail in the matter. A formal bail application was held and after vigorously opposing bail the court granted bail. It is therefore not correct that NPA is not taking the matter seriously. There are strategic plans that the NPA has put into place to deal with these matters. It's disheartening that a grim picture has been painted against the NPA, that we are not serious. We abide by the court decision,” she said.