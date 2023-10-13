Pup that was stuck in drain pipe and later adopted has turned 1

Durban — Almost a year after being rescued from a drain pipe, a dog named Pip has turned a year old. Pip was rescued from the drain pipe by the Kloof and Highway SPCA in October last year.

"Happy 1st birthday to our special Pip!" exclaimed Kloof and Highway SPCA on Tuesday. After much love and care, Pip was adopted by Joshua, who cherishes every moment with her. He said: "Pip is a very adventurous dog, she plays with her brother and sisters, Ciro (Rottweiler) the brother and Luna (Rottweiler) and Piper (Jack Russel mix) the sisters. Pip loves her ostrich bones, cow hooves, and peanut butter biscuits. Pip is very good at picking up on my emotions.

“When I'm happy we have a little WWE match, but when I'm down she will cuddle me and put her head on my chest. Pip is a very friendly dog and just wants to be best friends with any dog she sees. Pip gets a paw massage before bed every night and a bath every Sunday. “I love Pip with all my heart and am so happy I got her through the Kloof and Highway SPCA, what amazing people they are! Thanks, Kloof and Highway SPCA for bringing me and my family so much joy.” The Kloof and Highway SPCA thanked Joshua and his family for choosing to adopt.

On October 25 last year, the Kloof and Highway SPCA said that amongst the loud bangs and chaos of the night before Diwali celebrations came a story of a little puppy so petrified she crawled into a 23-metre drain pipe rather than endure the pain she was suffering with the petrifying noises. The Kloof and Highway SPCA said that unfortunately for her the more scared she became the further she ventured until it became impossible for her to retreat. It said that when inspector Petros Simamane and field officer Philani Nzama were called to the scene, it became apparent they would need a camera to ascertain exactly how far she had gone. Ganga Plumbers were only too happy to assist with their camera as soon as they realised a puppy was in dire need of being rescued.

"After over four hours of hard work, digging and sweat there was much to celebrate as the shivering little soul was finally retrieved by a tired but elated inspectorate team," the Kloof and Highway SPCA said. After the rescue, the puppy was sleeping with a full tummy and wrapped safely in a fleece blanket. "She is one of the fortunate ones we were able to assist, but let us spare a thought for all those animals who spent the night petrified and frightened while people continued to ignore our pleas to refrain from loud fireworks," the Kloof and Highway SPCA said.