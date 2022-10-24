Pupil almost takes her life after being bullied by a teacher

Durban — A Grade 11 pupil from King Dinuzulu High School, Kholiswa Sibiya, 19, was caught trying to kill herself after she was made fun of on TikTok by her teacher. The teacher took a screenshot of Sibiya’s picture which was captioned: “slendeR bYei NenjaR” which means slender by nature but she spelt it that way. The teacher took that picture and made a video saying: “What do you expect from the kind of students I teach? I am holding a red pen marking as we speak and her paper is also here and it is not looking good,” he said.

According to Sibiya, the teacher’s actions suggested that she was dumb and would not pass Grade 12. “When I entered class other students laughed at me as they had also seen the video since everyone uses TikTok now. After this whole ordeal I did not see a reason to live anymore,'’ she said. Sibiya is under the care of her stepmother, Khethukuthula Sibiya, since her parents are no longer alive. They are from Ezincingweni KwaNongoma.

Her stepmother is fuming and wants the Department of Education to explain as she called the act unprofessional and punishable. “I wish the Department of Education to find out what happened and explain to me as I do not think it was legal as I am yet to open a case with the police,” she said. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they are aware of the issue and are dealing with the matter.

-- Daily News