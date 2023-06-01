Pupil bitten by dog while walking in Howick

Durban — A matric pupil was bitten by a dog while walking on a road in Howick West, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to the Howick West area for a dog bite incident shortly after 2.20pm on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, it was found a scholar had sustained multiple dog bite wounds; the scholar was treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Robertson said. He said that authorities were in attendance. Meanwhile, last month, sister publication Cape Argus reported that a Cape Town woman finally received justice when the Western Cape High Court awarded her close to R100 000 in damages nine years after she was attacked by a friend’s dog. She was so badly bitten that she has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the incident.

Following a long-running case that featured several interruptions, Judge Deidré Kusevitsky awarded Micayla Marshall R50 000 in general damages, R37 567.61 in respect of past medical expenses and R4 620 for future medical treatment in the form of six physiotherapy sessions at R770 a session. The damages will be claimed from the defendant in the case, Theo Pillay, at whose home the January 2014 incident took place. In another incident in April, a woman was attacked by dogs in Westbrook, between La Mercy and Ballito.

IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that the woman was walking home when she was viciously attacked by dogs while walking past a property in the Seatides area. “The woman has sustained critical injuries, with traumatic bite wounds all over her body,” Meyrick said. The woman was stabilised by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support and transported to the hospital for further care.