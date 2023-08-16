Pupils inspired to pursue science studies for a better future

The programme aims to equip young adults with essential life skills, career guidance, and personal development tools to enable them to succeed in today’s competitive world.

UKZN Scientist Dr Tanja Reinhardt interacting with Sastri College pupils using a science experiment during the eThekwini Municipality’s Youth Skills Empowerment Program at the school. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA)

eThekwini District Libraries and Heritage manager Debbie Skelton said: “If we can encourage children to follow that path, their future will be bright, which is what we want to see. It will also play a role in the development of the country in terms of technology, maths and science, which will advance the country to become more powerful and relevant to the world stage.”

Skelton urged parents to encourage their children. She said there were many services offered in libraries other than books.