Pupils inspired to pursue science studies for a better future

Durban — Pupils were exposed to science mini-show experiments during the eThekwini municipal Library’s Youth Skills Empowerment Programme.
The event was held at Sastri College, on Tuesday.
The programme aims to equip young adults with essential life skills, career guidance, and personal development tools to enable them to succeed in today’s competitive world.
eThekwini District Libraries and Heritage manager Debbie Skelton said: “If we can encourage children to follow that path, their future will be bright, which is what we want to see. It will also play a role in the development of the country in terms of technology, maths and science, which will advance the country to become more powerful and relevant to the world stage.”
Skelton urged parents to encourage their children. She said there were many services offered in libraries other than books.
Sastri College principal Santhosh Rajoomar said the programme fitted in with the college’s vision of promoting the teaching of maths and science.
“We believe the education they will receive in these subjects will steer them into careers that will help to contribute towards the upliftment of all we so much need in this country. South Africa needs engineers, people in the medical fields, educators, and scientists so we can improve the lives of millions of citizens,” he said.
Rajoomar said the best way to do it was to ignite a passion for maths and science.
Grade 8 pupil, Rehmal Hussain, said she learnt to conduct her first science experiment.
“Today I learnt a lot, I learnt how to do my new experiments with the cup and water. My favourite was the hand flaming and the fire breath,” she said.
