Puppy abandoned in a trolley at a Durban mall adopted

Durban — An injured puppy that was abandoned in a trolley at The Pavilion shopping centre was recently adopted at the Kloof and Highway SPCA. The SPCA said that on February 22, it received a call about a puppy that had been found abandoned in a trolley at The Pavilion. It said that when field officer Eric Simamane from the Inspectorate Department arrived, he was both saddened and angered by what he saw.

“The little face that greeted him had disfigured ears and on closer inspection a disfigured tail. Judging by her injuries it was clear this had been inflicted by a person wishing to harm the little soul,” the SPCA said. It said that when Simamane returned to the SPCA, he took the puppy to the clinic where staff assessed the puppy’s condition and treated her for her immediate needs. “She was severely dehydrated, hungry and in pain. She was placed on a drip and given the necessary painkillers. Once stabilised the decision was made that she would be placed under anaesthetic in order for the vet to surgically repair her mutilation. The cause of her disfigurement was tightly wound elastic bands that had cut off her ears and tail,” the SPCA said.

It said that Faith, the puppy, underwent a complete transformation. “From a timid and frightened little girl, she became a brave, energetic, loving and affectionate soul who despite her horrific past had overcome her insecurities. Faith is an incredible example of forgiveness and resilience. We as humans have so much to learn from animals if we just take the time,” the SPCA said. It said that when Barry arrived to adopt a dog there was only one girl he was interested in and that was Faith.

“He saw her for everything she stood for – a brave soul that just wanted to be loved. We could not have asked for a better home and we look forward to lots of feedback and many photos,” the SPCA said. It added that the Kloof and Highway SPCA made a difference in the life of an abandoned puppy left in a trolley and thanked all its supporters who make a stories like this happen. “We cannot do it alone.”