Quick response after heavy rains damage infrastructure and homes in KZN

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says that its disaster management teams have acted swiftly when responding to infrastructure damage and evacuating families as homes got damaged and submerged under water due to heavy rains. Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said their disaster management teams, in collaboration with the Joint Operation Cluster involving all municipalities and law enforcement agencies, have swiftly responded to the infrastructure and home damage caused by persistent rain. Families whose homes were damaged and submerged under water have been successfully evacuated.

“As our teams continue to assess the extent of the damage, preliminary reports indicate that in the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality, located in the Harry Gwala District, two houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains, while another two sustained partial damage. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported during this period,” Mngadi said. Orange level 6 warning and yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Graphic: South African Weather Service He said that their disaster management team acted promptly to provide immediate relief, and the affected families chose to live with relatives. “In the eThekwini Metro, two houses in KwaMashu township were submerged under water, and another in Molweni, in the western parts of the city, was damaged by a fallen tree.

“Several roads have been damaged by the rains and have been closed to ensure safety; part of the Huletts Bridge collapsed on Old South Coast Road. A boundary wall of Botanic Gardens on John Zikhali Road in Morningside collapsed, resulting in parts of the road becoming unstable. The road was deemed unsafe by traffic enforcement officers,” Mngadi continued. He also said that several roads in eThekwini experienced waterlogging, but remain passable. The bridge along side Huletts on South Coast Road has partially collapsed. Picture: Security Force. Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi has lauded disaster management teams who have been on high alert since Monday, monitoring the persistent rains.

She emphasised that the teams are maintaining a heightened state of readiness as they continue to assess and monitor the rains in the northern parts of the province. “The rains are still ongoing in the northern part of the province, where a level 6 alert has been issued by the South African Weather Service. Our disaster teams have been activated and will respond promptly to any eventualities. We also want to commend residents for heeding the warnings that have been issued. The risk has not subsided; we urge them to exercise caution continuously,” Sithole-Moloi said. “We appeal to motorists to follow instructions from traffic officers, as some roads have had to be temporarily closed due to flooding. If possible, please postpone all non-essential travel until the weather clears.

“All our municipalities are prepared to respond, and residents in low-lying areas are advised to relocate to safer places if necessary. Public facilities such as halls, churches and schools will serve as safe havens should the situation deteriorate,” Sithole-Moloi said. The sidewalk near Huletts collapsed and this has left electricity cables exposed and hanging with no support. Picture: Security Force. She said that as rainfall persists in various parts of the province, their teams remain active on the ground and will provide timely updates on the recorded impact of the rains. All municipalities have activated their disaster operations centres and convened their daily Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) to closely monitor the situation. Municipalities have also prioritised the dissemination of precautionary messages to vulnerable communities through social media platforms and loud-hailing and ward councillors, Sithole-Moloi added.

The Durban Metro Police Service issued a warning that coming down Fields Hills East between Tracey Watts and Richmond Road turn-off, the road appeared to be collapsing on the left. They suggested motorists should keep right on the descent of Fields Hill. In Richards Bay, the P230 uMhlathuze bridge was flooded.

Earlier, rough seas could be observed in Alkantstrand on Tuesday morning. According to the South African Weather Service, KZN received a significant amount of rainfall in 48 hours (October 15 to October 17). Durban received 74mm of rainfall; Margate 75mm; Mount Edgecombe 77mm; Van Reenen 78mm; Mandini 91mm; Richards Bay 100mm; Paddock 114mm and Pennington South received 159mm.

There were isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east but widespread over the north-eastern parts of KZN on Tuesday. There was an orange level 6 warning and yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall over the eastern parts of the province.

48-hour rainfall in mm for KwaZulu-Natal. Graphic: South African Weather Service. Rainfall (mm) for KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Graphic: South African Weather Service. Rainfall (mm) for KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, October 16, 2023. Graphic: South African Weather Service. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.