Quick response leads to arrest of nine liquor store robbery suspects, seizure of firearms, liquor, police uniform

Durban — Nine suspects believed to be part of a gang that’s been terrorising people in Glencoe and Dundee, were arrested following an armed robbery at a liquor store on Monday. During the arrest, police seized firearms, liquor, a police uniform and other items.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police arrested nine suspects shortly after they allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, in KZN. Police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Police seized firearms, stolen liquor and a police uniform. Picture: SAPS “The suspects allegedly stormed into a liquor store, two of them armed with firearms, and robbed the store of a large quantity of liquor, money and sound equipment,” Netshiunda said. He said that, “a team of officers from the Umzinyathi Crime Intelligence, Glencoe K9 and Border Intelligence mobilised resources and operationalised intelligence which pointed them to a house at Sithembile area in Dundee where the suspects were arrested.”

Police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Police seized firearms, stolen liquor and a police uniform. Picture: SAPS “The suspects were found in possession of two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off. A further search inside the house and inside a vehicle that was parked on the premises led to the recovery of suspected stolen liquor as well as a police uniform,” Netshiunda said. “The suspects are believed to be a gang which has been terrorising the community of Glencoe and Dundee and they are likely to be linked with a series of armed robberies which have been happening in and around the area.” Netshiunda added that the suspects will appear in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Police seized firearms, stolen liquor and a police uniform. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last month, two men, aged 35 and 40, were arrested in Calcutta, Mpumalanga, for allegedly robbing a truck carrying alcoholic beverages valued at around R450 000 in Marite. The two were then charged for possession of suspected stolen property and for the armed robbery. Police arrested nine suspects shortly after they committed an armed robbery at a liquor store in Glencoe, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Police seized firearms, stolen liquor and a police uniform. Picture: SAPS WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.