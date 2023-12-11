R1 million reward to find killers of DA whip

Durban — In an unprecedented move, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal has offered a R1 million reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of its uMngeni Local Municipality councillor’s killers. The party announced the reward at the funeral of Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu in Howick on Saturday. Ndlovu, who was the party’s chief whip, was gunned down last Tuesday in front of his wife, child and nanny at his home in Midmar View.

The DA said he was shot 10 times by unknown gunmen. Speaking at the funeral, DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said that the reward had been increased to a million rand. Announcing the reward, the party said it would spare no expense and leave no stone unturned to hold those responsible for “this barbaric crime” as it seeks justice for the Ndlovu family and seeks to bring an end to politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Anyone who has information, no matter how small, is urged to contact the private investigator on 082 545 5499. Rodgers also slammed the ANC for political killings, saying it was an ANC problem, adding that the ANC was the only party that had not yet sent its condolences to the family. “We will find the killers and they must know we are coming for them,” said Rodgers.

The party also announced that it had hired its own private investigator and its private prosecuting team to ensure there was justice for Ndlovu’s family. Ndlovu was described as a family man who also loved his community. ANC spokesperson in the province Mafika Mndebele accused the DA of cheap politicking, saying what it was doing was un-African.

Mndebele rejected the notion that political killings were an ANC problem. He also accused the DA of campaigning for votes at a funeral, adding that the party should give the R1 million reward to the family, not to a person who would assist in finding Ndlovu’s killers. The ANC also denied that it had not sent condolences, saying its provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, was among the first people to condemn the killing and send condolences. The DA said Ndlovu was leading a campaign against illegal electricity connections to new houses that have been built in the area.

Despite the DA’s announcement that the killing was being probed by a private investigator, the police’s political killings unit announced that it was investigating Ndlovu’s murder. Security analysts have warned that political killings could increase in the province following the start of the election season. The DA said it would review the safety of its councillors but expressed concern that providing security for its councillors would take away resources earmarked for service delivery.