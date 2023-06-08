R129.5 million to fight crime in eThekwini

Durban — The DA in eThekwini has cautiously welcomed R129.5 million allocated to combat crime. This was according to DA eThekwini councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker who said that while the party welcomed the allocation of R129.5 million towards crime fighting in the city; it was are concerned that the funds might end up in the back pockets of ANC cadres.

When mayor Mxolisi Kaunda tabled his budget policy statement last month, he said that to increase police visibility for crime prevention and enforcement of by-laws, the municipality will allocate R129.5 million for the recruitment of 400 additional metro police. To reach the target of 5 000 members, the municipality will continue to recruit 400 metro police officers per year. Sewshanker said that recruiting 400 new peace officers, for three years, to walk the streets will not effectively reduce crime. “The DA proposes that stronger actions to achieve the vision of safer communities in eThekwini must be implemented through strengthening the criminal justice system, resourcing the police service, and using an integrated approach to safety,” Sewshanker said.

“Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda should have prioritised getting the 401 non-functional cameras working and resourcing the metro police who have failed in their mandate to protect the residents and businesses of this city. “Our tourist hot spots have become crime hot spots. How can the economy of this city grow with a serious lack of law enforcement?” Sewshanker asked. She said that the DA could not wait three years for a crime-fighting budget to be rolled out, that did not serve the residents.

Sewshanker said that during an oversight visit last month, they discovered that six months later, cameras were still at disaster management and not with metro police. ANC eThekwini spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said that the DA was part of the eThekwini council, therefore, it can check. “The DA must go and check who will benefit from the money,” Mkhize said.

“It is not possible it (money) will end up in ANC pockets. It’s not about giving to the ANC.” However, Mkhize said that one of the areas was community police forums (CPF). Those people are volunteers who use their own resources for the safety of the community. They also dedicate their own time. Mkhize said if one is a member of the CPF and DA, it will not be said that the money is for the DA. Therefore the same goes for the ANC.

“You must be a member of the CPF, that’s how you benefit,” Mkhize said. eThekwini deputy mayor and security and emergency services committee chairperson Zandile Myeni confirmed that some of the money will be used on CPFs. She said that people will also benefit from smart policing; there will be an increase in metro police intake; and increased security where infrastructure vandalism is a problem.

Meanwhile, in April, when Kaunda delivered his state of the city address, he focused on building safer communities. He said that part of the interventions the municipality was putting in place to eradicate crime included: Recruitment of 400 metro police annually.

Use of technology to fight crime using CCTV cameras in the central business district, rural areas and townships.

Facial recognition cameras at entry points like toll gates ensure that police get real-time information about criminals entering or leaving the city.

Body cameras for metro police officers.

Training of specialised units in collaboration with SAPS such as the dog unit and public order policing.

Usage of drones to monitor and detect crime.