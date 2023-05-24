R13m satellite offices for Goble Road Motor Licensing Office

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka launched mobile satellite offices in Durban at a cost of R13 million to fast-track licensing. On Tuesday, Hlomuka said the mobile Goble Road Motor Licensing Office in Morningside, Durban, was set to be up and running next week. This after he inspected the centre’s state of readiness.

The Goble Road Motor Licensing Office was closed for two years after the solid building was condemned and declared unsafe to be used. It was also further affected by the April floods. It was then forced to relocate its services to uMbilo Motor Licensing. The MEC also announced that R13 million was spent on temporary mobile satellite offices to fast-track the issue of licensing centres affecting the people of eThekwini. KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka during a walkabout of the Goble Road Motor Licensing Offices. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) “The Department of Transport, working with the Department of Public Works, had to look at the temporary arrangement which gave birth to the current structure that will be opened for the public in June. All services will be rendered, from registration of vehicles to transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and other related matters.

“There is a serious battle that has affected the people of eThekwini about the motor licensing centre, hence we make sure that we fast-track this licensing issue. While we are waiting to renovate the main building, we have decided to have the mobile satellite office. We have already spent R11 million to ensure that the people of eThekwini receive proper services. We relocated more than 60 staff from this office,” said Hlomuka. He said the transport department was still in the process of renovating the old Goble Road Motor Licensing Office building and would provide a full update in three months. He also added that the centre had a back-up generator to deal with the ongoing load-shedding crisis and all safety measures were in place to protect these offices.

KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka during a walkabout of the Goble Road Motor Licensing Offices. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) KZN Driving Schools spokesperson Mzwandile Zondi said the reopening of this centre would help reduce the high number of people at other Durban licensing centres. “We’re very happy about the reopening of this licensing centre after two years of having so much pressure. This will help not only the people but also the driving schools within KZN,” said Zondi. He urged staff employed by the centre, the people of eThekwini and driving school owners to protect the centre from corruption.