R14m invested to help NGOs disseminate awareness messages

Durban — The SABC said it has invested R14 million worth of airtime in public service announcements to assist NGOs in disseminating messages aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens with valuable information. The SABC said through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) department it is continuously working with NGOs to respond to the escalating need for public awareness about various challenges that threaten social stability. The challenges included gender-based violence, rape, poverty, and child-headed households.

“Some of the key highlights in the 2022/23 financial year include the collaboration of SABC Fortune combo stations (SAfm, Radio 2000 and Lotus FM) and the biggest African-language station, Ukhozi FM, ensuring that messages from the KZN government reach the communities that were affected by the floods in Durban and the surrounding areas. “In August 2022, SABC CSI focused on the health pillar, partnering with Smile Foundation for the handover of the burns unit/ward at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberly, Northern Cape,” the SABC said. It said in the 2022/23 financial year, it has worked closely with many NGOs including the Gift of the Givers, Tears Foundation, Cancer Association, LifeLine, Reach for a Dream, National Sea Rescue Institute, GBVF and the Smile Foundation.

The organisation said it aligns itself with South Africa’s triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment. SABC CSI also supported the 16 Days of Activism campaign for no violence against women and children. For its Back-to-school campaign, it donated 60 laptops to various schools in Limpopo, the Free State and Western Cape provinces. “The SABC’s social responsibility is extended beyond its programming on the 19 radio stations, with the inclusion of Channel Africa, which is broadcast in several African countries and six video entertainment services, as well as a streaming service. “These platforms provide significant societal benefits as the Broadcasting Act of 1999 advocates for a South African broadcasting system that serves to safeguard, enrich, and strengthen the cultural, political, social, and economic fabric of the country.”