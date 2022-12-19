R2.9m fraud against employer costs KZN man his 15 years provident fund

Durban — The State witness in the fraud case of about R3 million said he had to give up his provident fund of 15 years’ service for his involvement in defrauding his former employer. Bhekumuzi Mkhize was testifying last week when three of the six fraud accused – Suren Ganas, 55, Mohamed Zameer Ramjhan, 39, and Devanand Rampersadh, 43 – appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize was employed by shipping company Voight doing customs and (as a) messenger in 1999. In 2013, he confessed to playing a part in committing fraud after the company found suspicious information. He said he was dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing and forfeited more than R170 000 of his provident fund. According to the charge sheet, Ganas, Ramjhan and Rampersadh, including Benny Naidoo, 59, Bhekumbuso Method Mkhize, 60, and Wahed Mohammed Mia, 52, face fraud charges in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

It is alleged that over a five-month period from November 1, 2012, to April 30, 2013, the group acted with intent to defraud, and misrepresented invoices, to Daniel Petrus Parsons, Ravina Mahabeer, Gareth Hughes and Voight Shipping, a division of Grindrod Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd, in the amount of R2 930 800. The charge sheet stated that the invoices submitted for payment by the service providers in respect of services duly rendered to Voight Shipping caused prejudice or potential prejudice to Voight Shipping. The fake invoices thus induced Voight Shipping to pay these service providers.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The accused made the said misrepresentations while they knew full well that the services had not been rendered; that the invoices were false; and that the service providers were not entitled to the payments they received in respect of these transactions,” read the charge sheet. Speaking in the dock, Bhekumuzi said he was approached by Bhekumbuso, who asked him to make invoices. He said after this conversation, he met Naidoo at a later stage. “I met him at Westridge Park. He told me that Rampersadh had made a certain connection and they needed invoices to go hand-in hand-with that plan.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They knew I could make invoices because I had my own company, Methodical Transport Logistics. I agreed. Naidoo and I would often meet at the park until I finally met Ramjhan and Rampersadh,” said Bhekumuzi. He said he would receive notes from both of them with the information to prepare the invoices, including Persal numbers and tax numbers. “Rampersadh explained to me how many people would be benefiting from this proposal, including myself.

“Because no work was or would be done I asked him if this was not going to cause trouble. “He said it was just extra money, not for Voight or clients. “I made the invoices at home which is not far from the office.

“Once the invoice was done I would hand-deliver it to the person who gave it to me. I did not know what they did with it afterwards,” said Bhekumuzi. He stated that after the invoices were approved by Voight the money was deposited into his company’s bank account and was divided among them in cash. He said a total of R700 000 was received through his company. Bhekumuzi further stated that there were no disputes between him and the accused.