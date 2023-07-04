R37 million Menzi High School project hijacked by ‘construction mafia’

Durban — The Public Works department says the government is losing more than R3 billion rand a year due to the delays and disruptions caused by thugs dubbed the “Construction Mafia”. A 23 classroom construction project at Menzi High School, south of Durban, cost the taxpayer a massive R37 million but has faced more than two years of delay because of the threat from the so-called construction mafia.

Public Works project manager Phumlani Ndlela said that since he took over the management of the Menzi High School construction project in June 2022, it had been disrupted several times. The projected time frames of finishing and handing over the school in 2024 has had to be pushed back to March 2025. Ndlela said construction workers were attacked and threatened to vacate the school premises by people who “just storm the school” construction site. He said projects were hampered because they do not have proper protection except ordinary security guards at the school gate. "This first block that the workers are busy with currently should be getting roofed by now, but due to these constant delays, it is still at the foundation level.Then the walls will start being constructed. We are hoping that by 2025 the project will be ready for a handover, of course if we do not continue being interrupted," Ndlela said.

The 23 classroom construction project at Menzi High School, south of Durban, cost the taxpayer a massive R37 million but has faced more than two years delay because of the threats from the construction mafia. Picture: Steven Makhanya KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Sipho "KK" Nkosi, blamed those who keep demanding to take over government construction projects and "wasting taxpayers'" hard-earned monies, for the delays. Nkosi said those disrupting the projects and stakeholders will have to be brought to the negotiation table. "We want to find out who these" supposed" mafia are. We hope that whoever, and wherever they are, they will be willing to enter into talks with the public works department. I plan to bring it to their attention the government policies, which stipulate that if the main constructor has won a government tender, it is their prerogative that they give 30% to a subcontractor,“ Nkosi said.

“They have no right to demand to take over the whole project. Before my department takes steps to provide safety to this school project, I will have to ascertain that these project disruptor’s are willing to work with us,” Nkosi said. He said if talks fail he will be forced to ask the state to provide projects with SAPS protection to avoid disruptions. Nkosi said the community around Menzi High School learners and teachers deserve to a beautiful school. The 23 classroom construction project at Menzi High School, south of Durban, cost the taxpayer a massive R37 million but has faced more than two years delay because of the threats from the construction mafia. Picture: Steven Makhanya WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.