R47m alleged corruption case against businessman Thoshan Panday and former top cops adjourned

Durban - Four people implicated in an alleged R47 million rand 2010 World Cup accommodation tender corruption case including three former police officers appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Businessman Thoshan Panday, former police colonel Navin Madhoe, former policeman Ashwin Narainpershad and former KZN provincial commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni who are all out on bail said they were still being prejudiced by media reports ten years later.

Despite a concerted effort by the defence team to have the matter struck off the role Magistrate Vanitha Armu granted an adjournment.

They are expected back in court on December 17.

Spokesperson for the Independent Directorate, Sindisiwe Twala, said the case relates to allegations of fraud and corruption regarding KwaZulu-Natal Police Services Fifa World Cup accommodation.

"It is alleged the accused defrauded the South African Police Service by hugely inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010. Further, there were subsequent attempts to bribe a police officer and these are a central component of the charges,“ she said.