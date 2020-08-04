R5000 reward offered for info on crowned eagle shooting in Durban suburb

Durban - The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is offering a reward of R5000 to anyone who has information on the shooting of a crowned eagle in Malvern. The eagle was shot three times with a pellet gun. The juvenile female eagle was rescued by its volunteers from the roof of a home in Hillside Avenue last Sunday. Crow said the eagle had to be humanely euthanised on Thursday. Crowned eagles are “Tops” (threatened or protected species).

Crow spokesperson Alexandra Kögl said the death of the eagle has sent shock waves through the community, prompting the launch of an investigation by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

"Additionally, our long-standing partner Compass Medical Waste Services's Iain du Randt has put forward R5 000 reward money for anyone who has credible information that could lead to the prosecution and arrest of the perpetrator. He will also be covering any legal costs that will come with the case," Kögl said.

The crowned eagle in question, was shot on Sunday the 26th of July and found on the roof of a home in Malvern.

She had 3 pellets in her body (one of which went through her spine leaving her paralysed). She was humanely euthanised due to her paralysis.

Kögl said the eagle formed part of the "Crowned Eagle Research" (@crownedeagleresearch) project and had been monitored for some time at her nesting site in Northdene.

"Somewhere between her nest and Malvern, she was shot mid-flight and hurtled out of the sky to land on a roof of a very concerned lady who phoned in the rescue.

Shooting of a ToPS (Threatened or Protected Species) such as the crowned eagle is a crime, which could land you up to 5 years in jail," Kögl said.

If anyone has any credible leads on the matter that could lead to prosecution and arrest, please get in touch on [email protected] The reward is real and will be paid. Kögl pleaded with the public to rally together and get justice for an innocent life taken too soon!

Daily News