R5.7m water project to bring jobs, hope for KZN community

Durban — After a decade-long water shortage, a R5.7 million infrastructure water project was launched in ward 4 under the uMfolozi Municipality in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality (KCDM) of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. The project was launched by King Cetshwayo District Municipality mayor Thamsanqa Ntuli, in partnership with Richards Bay aluminium giant South 32.

Local councillors, traditional leaders and members of the community of uMfolozi held discussions around the issue of water scarcity. The uMfolozi mayor, Xolani Bhengu, said that the community had endured water shortages for more than 10 years. Bhengu said as part of mitigating this, KCDM together with South 32 formed a partnership to ease the burden by providing clean running water. Members of the ward 4 community in Ontingweni, KwaZulu-Natal,gathered for the launch of the water project aimed to end the decade-long water shortage in the community | PHINDILE NQUMAKO Ntuli said that the communities from wards 4,7,1,3,5,9,10,12,13,11 and 17 would be the beneficiaries, and each ward would have two jobs created from implementing the project, with ward 4 having 53 jobs created.

“We plan to supply 10 000 households with water. We also bear in mind that this is a temporary project because borehole water runs dry eventually. That is why we still have to meet as leaders with engineers to come up with systems that will supply in large volume. “We are grateful to South 32 because it will make a huge difference in the lives of the people,” said Ntuli. Ntuli said that to end the water shortage using the right systems, a R2.2 billion budget was needed. He urged the private sector to follow in the steps of South 32 in making that happen.

Hillside Aluminium vice-president of operations at South 32, Calvin Mkhabela, said water was a basic need. “Most of us grew up in communities without water. I had to fetch water every morning before school and I understand that could disrupt school. We also hope that the community will use the water sparingly. This will be a R5.7 million project,” he said. Ontingweni ward 4 councillor Thomas Mdletshe said that the project was expected to be completed by June 2024. Mdletshe said the local community would be given first preference for employment.