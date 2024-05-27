Racing, fashion and good times

Durban — Cheers from the stands (helped produce an exciting photo-finish race) as the champion race horses galloped (down to the finish line) at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. The main event, Daily News 2000 Grade 1 race winner was seasoned rider Craig Zackey, lucky number five.

The stake was R2 000 000 and the rider, Zackey, who had a record of 1 139 races from August 1, 2023 to May 25, was up for the challenge. Trainer Dean Kannemeyer, Tracy Kannemeyer, winning jockey Craig Zackey and Nicolete Rosco. | Khaya Ngwenya “The race was sensational. I am grateful for today. I am looking forward to the next race,” said Zackey. His trainer, Dean Kannemeyer, said it was thrilling to win the Daily News 2000.

“Thank you for the sponsorship. The race was fantastic. It is the final preparation for the Durban July, so this is not the start of Zakey’s career as he has made his mark in Cape Town,” he said. Philile Ndlovu and Lifa Sokhulu from Inanda said that they are ready for the Durban July.

“This was my first time attending the race show and I am very happy with the experience. I also betted on the races,” Ndlovu said. “This race was exciting and we will definitely be at the Durban July from the first and on the main race,” said Sokhulu. Dereck Mhlongo, Clive Gumede, Mxolisi Mkhize and Sbongakonke Khumalo. | Khaya Ngwenya. Fashion was African-inspired as Indoni models were colourful from the sidelines.

“We are wearing Samma, the brand who is a designer from Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and our agent is Dereck Mhlongo and the theme is inspired by Africa Day,” said Sbongakonke Khumalo. Independent Media Regional Editor Mazwi Xaba represented the Daily News. Xaba, alongside chairperson of Gold Circle Racing Club and director of Gold Circle Mayesh Chetty, presented the winner, Zackey, his horse breeder Khaya Stables and trainer Kannemeyer with their trophies.

Xaba said the race day's turnout (was good and a great build up) to the Durban July. “It was a beautiful day and it was good to see a good turn-out on weather that was not your typical Durban warm weather. It was nice to see a turn-out leading to Durban July, which is the highlight of the season we are in, which is the Champions Season,” he said. Chizoba Okafor, Fezeka Dlamini, Phepha Mpanza, Andiswa Zulu and Samkelo Ntuli. | Khaya Ngwenya The Daily News 2000 horse racing at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse attracted race-goers with stunning outfits. | Khaya Ngwenya WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.