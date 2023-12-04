Durban — East Coast Radio The Big Favour – Season of Sharing campaign has successfully raised R1.6 million for KZN families during the 12-hour telethon. The pause in school feeding schemes during the December break, coupled with South Africa’s poverty pandemic, poses a significant threat to thousands of children in underprivileged communities, leaving them vulnerable to hunger.

To address this challenge, East Coast Radio launched the Season of Sharing campaign, with the goal of raising as much money as possible on December 1, for as many families as possible during the festive season. Golden Arrows Football Club players RyanMoon and Bradley Cross. ECR extended an invitation to listeners, stakeholders, and clients to pledge their support in donating to the initiative – and they did not disappoint. ECR will distribute food parcels designed to support a family of four. Priced at R1 100, each grocery hamper will also include fruit and vegetable seeds, promoting long-term sustainability by encouraging families to plant and grow their own nutritious produce.

Expressing profound appreciation for the donations received, Boni Mchunu, the managing director of ECR, remarked: “On behalf of ECR, I extend our deepest gratitude to our listeners, stakeholders, partners, and clients for responding to the call with such immense generosity. “Your compassionate action resonates with ubuntu, and through your donations, we will profoundly impact numerous lives. Your unwavering support means the world to us.” East Coast Radio The Big Favour – Season of Sharing campaign. Picture: Supplied ECR aims to assist more than 1 500 families during the festive season, a collective effort that enables the station to make a tangible difference and extend aid to those in dire need.

Stay tuned to the station’s CSI feature, “The Big Favour”, airing every Wednesday, where stories of compassion, generosity, and hope come to life. ECR remains committed to bridging the gap between individuals, nonprofit organisations, and change-makers, striving to create impactful change within communities. Yaw Penxe, Werner Kok and MarnusPotgieter. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.