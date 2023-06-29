Radisson Blu hotel manager dies

Radisson Blu Hotel spokesperson Themba Mpofu said staff, industry colleagues and stakeholders were very sad about it.

“The funeral will possibly be next week but the family has not given us a final date yet or a confirmed date, together with a memorial service, that will possibly happen on Thursday,” Mpofu said.

“That is where we are. We are very sad about his passing, also, working for such a prestigious property like Raddison, which is recognised worldwide ,” said Mpofu.

He said that Earle was a good manager who loved his job.