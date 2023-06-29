Independent Online
Thursday, June 29, 2023

Radisson Blu hotel manager dies

Radisson Blu Hotel Oceans Umhlanga General Manager Marius Earle dies at the age of 48

Published 2h ago

Durban — UMhlanga Radisson Blu Hotel general manager Marius Earle, 48, died in hospital on Monday.

Radisson Blu Hotel spokesperson Themba Mpofu said staff, industry colleagues and stakeholders were very sad about it.

“The funeral will possibly be next week but the family has not given us a final date yet or a confirmed date, together with a memorial service, that will possibly happen on Thursday,” Mpofu said.

“That is where we are. We are very sad about his passing, also, working for such a prestigious property like Raddison, which is recognised worldwide ,” said Mpofu.

He said that Earle was a good manager who loved his job.

“He was a great leader. I have met Marius in different meetings when I was based in Johannesburg. He remained professional at all times but what I can pick up from his staff members is that he was a great leader,” said Mpofu.

He said that Earle was someone who always played fair cards and always made sure that the staff came first in every aspect of the business.

The Radisson Blu hotel is spearheaded by KwaZulu-Natal mogul Vivian Reddy, the co-developer of the R4.5-billion Oceans Umhlanga development.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News

