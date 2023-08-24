Rainfall and cooler temperatures expected in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban — The South African Weather Service (Saws) is expecting a 30% chance of rain in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend after light rain was expected along the KZN coast and adjacent interior on Thursday. Providing a weather update for KZN over the weekend, Saws forecaster Wisani Maluleke said they were not expecting rain on Friday.

“On Saturday and Sunday, we do expect some rain. Thirty percent rain is expected over KwaZulu-Natal, mainly the eastern part of the province, and 30% is also expected but it will be along the coast only on Sunday,” Maluleke said. He said the rain was expected to start clearing on Monday, and there would be no rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.” Maluleke said Friday was expected to be warmer. He said temperatures were expected to drop on Saturday because of a cold front.

“So expecting some cooler temperatures and then on Sunday as well, the temperatures are expected to be cooler. Then on Monday, the temperatures will start picking up again,” he said. On Thursday morning, ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson urged motorists to be cautious on the wet roads in and around Durban. “We have attended to multiple accidents this morning, with multiple patients injured.

“As per the norm, Field’s Hill is very wet, the M19 is quite wet, the M7 is wet, and we have had two vehicles that have rolled on the M7 near Pinetown. We have also seen collisions on the M4 south where there were water pools,” he said. Jamieson said although it seemed like it was clearing up, the roads were still wet, which brought out the oil. He advised motorists to leave earlier to get to their destination on time, and to not speed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Saws, on its Facebook page, said light rain could be expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and adjacent interior on Thursday. It would be mostly fine and cool to cold elsewhere. Saws said that on Friday, a cold front would bring scattered to widespread showers and rain to the south-western Cape, spreading along the south coast of the Western Cape later in the afternoon and evening. Strong winds could be expected over the Western interior and along the south-western and southern coastline, spreading to the coastline of the Eastern Cape. Isolated afternoon thundershowers might develop over the eastern interior.