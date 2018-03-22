Durban - Locals are urged to brace for heavy downpour across various parts of the province for the remainder of Thursday and Friday. According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) rain is expected to fall in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West, Gauteng and the highveld areas of Mpumalanga.

However, KZN will not be affected by severe thunderstorms like those predicted in the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

The change in weather and persistent rainfall could result in localised flooding as a strong upper air trough moves in from the west.

Heavy rain is expected to fall in Gauteng, western parts of Mpumalanga, over the easter parts of the North-West and the eastern Free State on Friday.

Thursday morning saw fog over the interior, while it was otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in places in the west. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north-east where it will be scattered. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Daily News