Raised by his street vendor mother a DUT student tells inspirational tale of diligence

Durban — Being raised by a single mother who is also a street vendor motivated Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Nkosenhle Dlamini to shine in his studies. The 26-year-old business information management student, who hails from the outskirts of Nkonjeni in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, graduated cum laude and obtained the Dean’s Merit Award at the DUT Autumn Graduation held at the Olive Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Dlamini and his brother, who is three years younger than him, Phakamani Dlamini, were raised by their single mother, Ntombi Prisca Dlamini, who is also a street vendor. Although they did not have much, their mother made sure she gave them the best life with the little that she had. When Dlamini spoke about his journey at DUT, he said: “My journey at DUT was eye-opening. I never thought that in my life I would experience such a great journey as I did after enrolling at DUT for a diploma in business and information management. “I obtained great valuable knowledge and information from this course, and the lessons I received will be forever carved in my heart and mind, especially computer skills and entrepreneurship. I met strangers that turned into friends and family. In the meantime, I had fun.”

Dlamini is proud of himself for graduating cum laude and walking away with the Dean’s Merit Award. He believes that this is a fitting reward for all his hard work, putting his best effort in his studies and overall preparations for each semester. He also thanked his group mates who contributed towards his academic achievement. Dlamini shared how his family reacted when he told them about his achievement. “My family was very shocked and happy at the same time as I am known for my laid-back attitude and playful nature. My family now see that I am a hard worker. My biggest cheerleader, my mom, was over the moon because she used the money that she raised by selling on the street to support my academic journey. She is my hero,” Dlamini said.

Business information management was Dlamini’s first choice of study. “I want to work for a big corporate company and get enough experience to start my own company since entrepreneurship is highly emphasised on my course of study. It runs through my bloodline,” Dlamini said. He advised the first-year students to take their time to learn and seek knowledge from those ahead of them. He also emphasised that effort is always rewarded.