Ramaphosa, Dube-Ncube send condolences to Zulu royal family after death of Princess Alice

Durban — Condolences have poured in from political leaders following the death of Zulu Princess Alice. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on behalf of the provincial government, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Zulu royal family following the passing of Princess Alice Zulu, the daughter of the departed Amazulu King, His Majesty King Solomon kaDinuzulu.

Dube-Ncube said: “We send our deepest condolences to the Zulu royal family for we are mindful of what they had gone through since 2020. We pray for the strength of our royal house and the nation as a whole.” Princess Alice Zulu was an aunt to the departed King, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and the sister of the departed King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon who reigned between 1948 and 1968. “As custodians of culture, customs and heritage, the role of the Zulu royal family is indispensable in the continuous preservation of moral regeneration, social cohesion and cultural development and trajectory into the future,” Dube-Ncube said.

“This is yet another painful loss and we pray for comfort and healing. “Aphumule ngokuthula uMntwana uAlice,” Dube-Ncube said. President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, the daughter of King Solomon kaDinuzulu.

On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, Ramaphosa extended his prayers and thoughts to the Zulu royal family and the Zulu nation for their loss. On Sunday, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu Monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, conveyed news of the passing of one of the Zulu royal family princesses. “It is with great sorrow that I convey to the nation the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Alice, the daughter of King Solomon kaDinuzulu,” Buthelezi said.

He said Princess Alice lived at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, just like her mother before her. Her mother, Kitakita, was the granddaughter of Mnyamana Buthelezi. “His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has received the news with tremendous sadness. Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty and the royal family in this painful time,” Buthelezi said. He said that details of Her Royal Highness’s funeral were yet to be finalised.