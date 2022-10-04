Rape of woman, 84, condemned as suspect, 21, arrested after falling asleep in her home

Durban — A 21-year-old has been arrested after falling asleep in an 84-year-old woman’s house after allegedly raping her, according to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development. “We have so many immoral people who take advantage of senior citizens. Elderly persons are living in fear as they are attacked and raped while in their homes. We find solace that this criminal was found sleeping at the crime scene,” said MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

It is alleged that the 21-year-old man raped the woman after he broke into her house in Esibizane village, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Local Municipality, while she was sleeping. The victim escaped when the attacker fell asleep and crawled towards her home’s gate to get help. A neighbour was woken by dogs barking. When he went to investigate he saw the elderly woman, who told him there was a man in her house. The neighbour went into the house and found the suspect asleep. The man was naked and his clothes were on the floor along with a can of an alcoholic drink.

Khoza criticised the alleged perpetrator’s family who attempted to have the matter swept under the carpet by offering to pay damages for the victim. Khoza called on law enforcement agencies to punish people who attempted to interfere with rape cases. “The fact that there are people who even suggest paying inhlawulo shows the extent of the moral decay. There is no better punishment for a person who rapes than sending him to prison.”

