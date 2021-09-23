Rape parolee has parole revoked after stabbing woman in PMB

Durban - A 41 year-old man charged with rape and attempted murder had his parole revoked in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that on September 9 at 7.30pm, a 46-year-old woman was at her home in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, when she was stabbed by a man known to her.

She sustained wounds to the abdomen, shoulder and right breast. Mountain Rise police arrested the man. According to a reliable source, the man was sentenced to 27 years for rape, indecent assault and attempted murder. The source said he served his sentence and was released on parole at the beginning of last year.The source said the accused had his parole revoked for violating it. Criminologist professor, Dr Witness Maluleka (rural criminologist, University of Limpopo’s Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice) said it was disheartening looking at the crimes committed by the parolee.

"From a social perspective, there can only be justice when you have such offenders in correctional facilities without the possibility of a parole. On the one hand, we are a country governed by law, with the Constitution being at the helm of it. The power to amend the Correctional Service Act lies with the executive arm of the State (Cabinet). “The court may, as it deems to be fit and proper in the circumstances, convict the accused person without the possibility of a parole.” Maluleka said rehabilitation strategies were ineffective and the role of officials in executing positive change was different and in disarray.

He said they created more damage than good. Maluleka said families of offenders were often neglected in participating in rehabilitation of offenders. He said families could play a pivotal role in offering emotional support.

“Before an offender is granted parole, they normally follow all processes from social workers’ reports to determine behaviour. This might have been largely ignored in this case," said Maluleka. He said if an offender met all requirements and demonstrated good behaviour for reintegration purposes, nothing could be done. "However, to grant parole to reduce the overcrowding rate and create space for new offenders cannot help this course. But generally, the main issue on this case is at the centre level. The cognitive and behavioural journey of this offender were neglected in this case."