Rape, robbery, kidnapping and assault suspect sentenced to three life sentences and 160 years

Durban — A serial rapist has been sentenced to three life sentences and 160 years by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. The court sentenced serial rapist, Mbutho Zondi, 39, to three life terms and 160 years direct imprisonment for multiple cases of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and assault with an intent to do grievous bodily harm on February 16.

SAPS Umzinyathi District Commissioner Major General Francis Slambert commended the professionalism of the investigation and all the members involved in bringing the perpetrator to justice. He said, “Gender-based violence cases are one of the priority crimes that are on the rise; if we work together we can bring them down”. SAPS Umzinyathi District spokesperson Constable Siyabonga Nkwanyana said that on July 29, 2022, a case of rape, and armed robbery was opened at Ematimatolo police station after a 23-year-old victim was threatened with a firearm, robbed of her belongings including her cellphone, and further raped by the accused. The case was then transferred to Detective Sergeant Richard Gilden of Greytown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit for investigation.

Nkwanyana said that on September 27, 2022, a crime with the same modus operandi occurred in the Ematimatolo area where a 22-year-old woman victim was raped and robbed of her belongings including her cellphone. “With the help of the victim, on October 2, 2022, the first victim was able to identify the suspect in one of the shops in the area. A tactical operation was conducted to apprehend the suspect. He was then arrested after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and various cellphones. An investigation was able to link the suspect with both cases of Ematimatolo, as the suspect was in possession of both victims’ cellphones,” Nkwanyana said. “With the positive DNA results, the investigation was able to link the suspect with four more cases that were opened at Greytown police station. All for rape and armed robbery.”

Nkwanyana said that the matter was transferred from Greytown Regional Court to Pietermaritzburg High Court where the accused was tried. “Due to the multiple evidence submitted before the court, the accused pleaded guilty and was sentenced on February 16, 2024,” Nkwanyana said. According to crime statistics from the second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year (July to September 2022), 10 590 rapes were reported in South Africa during that time. This is 1 034 more than the previous year.

Of the 10 590 rapes, 2 045 were reported in KZN. In the country, there were 38 412 cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances. In KZN, 6 939 cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances were reported. Additionally, 785 kidnapping cases were reported in KZN.