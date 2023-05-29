Ratepayers see red over ‘snub’ by eThekwini mayor

Durban — Civic organisations and ratepayers’ associations of Chatsworth and other movements from across the city staged a protest at the Durban City Hall on Friday, to protest against the impending tariff increases due in July. The irate marchers, who were expecting to be received by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, were infuriated when their expectations were dashed, and the City had only sent a representative to accept their memorandum of grievances.

Handing the list to City representative Reggie Cele, event organiser Desmond D’Sa said: “We, the residents of the neighbourhoods of eThekwini collectively and peacefully walk through the streets of eThekwini to make the municipality aware that it is time the people of eThekwini started being part of the governance of our City, so that we can make our eThekwini a place of service delivery and peace for all.” D’Sa called on those in political and administrative leadership, and those who lived in eThekwini, to stand up and take action to build a new tomorrow that was just for all – one that delivers on restorative, procedural and distributive justice. Among the demands were:

• The rehabilitation of the land and water ruined by oil refineries and toxic dump sites in the city’s neighbourhoods. • Developing resilient neighbourhoods to prepare for and deal with the impacts of climate change. • A new health system that works for the health of all, especially those who have lived under the shadows of the oil refineries and other toxic industries throughout the city.

• Food sovereignty to ensure no one goes hungry in the city. • Challenging for and supporting local service delivery and seeking to use open democracy and self-provision to achieve it. • A society rooted in gender justice, and ensuring attention to the youth and their future.

• An open democracy that is based on non-violence and peace as the basis for decision-making, and the fight against the escalating crime rate. “We do not only demand this of the City leadership, but we demand this of ourselves in our daily work and practice to build an inclusive democracy that delivers for all in eThekwini and South Africa.” D’Sa said residents were also confronted by the ongoing load-shedding crisis and that the most vulnerable members of society suffered most, and could not afford alternative power sources such as solar power.

“Load shedding has a significant impact on hospitals, health-care professionals and public hospitals which serve the poor and are unable to deliver quality medical care. “Similarly, teaching and learning in poor communities is interrupted. “Essential services such as water and sanitation are put at risk. “Small businesses that contribute most to local economic vibrancy cannot afford back-up generators and then start to lose their customers, consequently job losses follow.

“We call upon eThekwini to scrap the tariff increases. The government needs to look at the people, many of whom cannot afford these sky-high tariff increases,” D’Sa said. Councillor Visvin Reddy said that the Durban business sector faces collapse due to ongoing load shedding. “The never-ending load shedding is having a devastating impact on businesses in South Africa, especially in Durban.

“The frequent power outages have become a significant challenge for many businesses, both big and small. “This dire situation has led to many companies closing down, leaving thousands of people unemployed. “The situation is especially serious in Durban, with many businesses in the central business district and surrounding areas struggling to keep up with the power cuts,” said Reddy.

He said the unstable power supply had resulted in high operational costs, forcing businesses to invest in alternative power sources to keep their enterprises going. “Load shedding is also forcing up the price of commodities and people are finding the cost of living unbearable,” Reddy stated. Municipality representative Cele accepted and signed the list of grievances, and promised the marchers that he was going to hand over their grievances to the relevant municipal authorities.