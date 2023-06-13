Recommendations made to sort out Umlazi Mega City traffic issues

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor has vowed to solve traffic woes around Mega City in Umlazi, Durban South. In a brief statement on its Facebook page on Friday, deputy mayor and security and emergency services committee chairperson, Zandile Myeni, led committee members and inspected traffic congestion around uMlazi Mega City during peak times.

The municipality said that the inspection is a result of motorists and residents complaining about daily traffic gridlocks in that vicinity. Myeni recommended that road markings and road signage be improved as a matter of urgency to ease the congestion. She also urged motorists to obey traffic rules and to be patient with one another when driving.

Myeni then commended the Durban Metro Police Service for controlling traffic at the busy intersection during peak hours and when there is load shedding. The municipality said that long-term solutions are also being explored to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area. The Security and Emergency Services Committee members led by Deputy Mayor Councillor Zandile Myeni on Friday inspected traffic congestion around uMlazi Mega City during peak times. Picture: eThekwini Municipality Reacting to the statement, Facebook users said:

Keith Bosch said people only see the metro police when they are escorting some politician to a meeting or lunch, thereafter they are missing in action. “Taxis just glide through red traffic lights at will all day long and now many other motorists are doing the same, using it as yield signs, adopting the ‘if you can't beat them, join them’ mindset knowing there are no consequences as there is no policing. What a lawless country we have become,” Bosch said. Benjy Vallen asked how, when taxis jump the queues and cause accidents ahead.

Denver Moonsamy said: “How will road marking and signs improvement ease traffic congestion? Is there something we are missing?” Phakamile Myeza said: “There’s traffic there even when the robots are working and everyone is observing the rules of the road. There are just too many cars. They must make another route in and out of Umlazi.” Zakhele Masandy Mndaweni said: “Taxis are the problem in that area unless metro police can be there just to monitor.”