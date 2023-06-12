Recruitment of RTI trainees welcomed, but more needs to be done

Durban — The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal says that the recruitment of 200 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is a start but more needs to be done. That was according to DA KZN transport spokesperson Sharon Hoosen, who was reacting to the recruitment of 200 RTI trainees.

“After much pressure at every portfolio meeting, finally, the department has managed to recruit 200 members,” Hoosen said. “This is a start, but more needs to be done. “The effectiveness of law enforcement on our roads has been dismal, which has had a knock on effect on the increase in fatalities and the number of drivers who ignore the rules of the road,” Hoosen said.

“We hope that the department has a firm plan to ensure that the recruited members are capacitated and will be duly trained to ensure we see a reduction in road fatalities.” Hoosen added that the DA would be monitoring this closely. Over the last few years, Hoosen has been vocal about the shortage of RTI officers.

In April this year, when commenting about the horror Easter weekend crash, Hoosen said that the reality is that KZN’s provincial government departments are never ready for a crisis and are short of boots on the ground. When it comes to the department, this extends to a severe shortage of RTI officers. In October 2022, Hoosen called on the department’s MEC Sipho Hlomuka to increase the number of RTI officers on our roads and round-the-clock visibility. In May 2021 and November 2020, Hoosen said that the RTI was understaffed, with 232 vacancies.

Last week, the Department of Transport said that as part of the government’s efforts to create jobs for the youth, it was satisfied with the first phase of the recruitment of 200 RTI trainees. On Thursday, the department conducted assessments on more than 7 000 prospective applicants, who came from all corners of the province. Acting Transport MEC Siboniso Duma conducted an oversight visit in some of the centres and voiced his satisfaction with the credibility of the recruitment process.