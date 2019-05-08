The 2018 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) puts Nedbank as the most improved bank in terms of perceived value by customers.

DURBAN - Nedbank Group recently welcomed and inducted 3315 previously unemployed young people who have begun their 12-month Youth Employment Service (YES) journey with the group. Nedbank said it had signed on to give the young people work experience as part of its commitment to the YES initiative, nation-building and using its financial expertise to do good.

YES, which was born out of the CEO Initiative, was launched in March last year by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a joint initiative between the government, business, labour and civil society. It was set up as part of a collective effort to address the youth unemployment crisis facing our country.

To date, about 18000 recruits have been placed at various companies through YES initiatives, with 3315 starting at Nedbank and its implementation partners last week.

“We are excited to be welcoming the youth intake and walking this new journey with them as they use the opportunity of a first job to develop their skills and experience to become leaders and inspiring, job-creating entrepreneurs,” said Nedbank group chief executive Mike Brown.

Ramaphosa, who spoke at the induction ceremony, told the recruits their 12-month stints did not have to be the end of their career aspirations.

“You should use this opportunity to take up other opportunities, open new doors and rise to greater heights,” he said.

