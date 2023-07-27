Red Berets celebrate 10 years

Durban — The EFF paraded through the city of Durban on Wednesday celebrating its 10th anniversary. Members clad in red, walked from Curries Fountain Sport ground to the Durban City hall. The party will celebrate nationally on Saturday at the FNB Stadium, south of Joburg.

EFF chairperson in the eThekwini region, Themba Mvubu, said today’s purpose was to celebrate the exact day of the EFF formation which was July 26, 2013 and to extend an invitation to people to join them on Saturday. “Obviously the big celebration is on the weekend. So as the region since today is the actual birthday of the EFF we decided to walk up and down in the streets of eThekwini CBD. Everybody, even if you are not a member of the EFF you are invited.This organisation is for everyone,” Mvubu said. Speaking about what the day means to the EFF as the political party Mvubu said: “Today is very emotional, in a way that when the EFF started its members were treated as people with a strange illness, being delusional or mentally challenged. It was like people must avoid EFF members at all costs in society because of the fear that we will influence whatever that they are accustomed with.”

EFF supporters marched from Curries Fountain to the Durban City Hall, celebrating 10 years since it was formed. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency (ANA) Mvubu said they were proud of the journey travelled so far. “Remember naysayers were saying the EFF won’t last even a year. Look at us now,’’ said Mvubu. Mvubu said after the celebration they would donate the birthday cake to 40 children from Little Angels Centre and Pre-School in the Klaarwater area in Pinetown.