Relative arrested for allegedly assaulting, killing and removing one-year-old’s intestines

Durban — A 33-year-old man accused of killing and mutilating a one-year-old toddler is expected to appear in the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court on Friday, March 17, 2023. According to information received from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development, one-year-old Sinakhokonke Mazibuko was killed in Nquthu, in the eMpumelelweni area, northern KZN on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that one-year-old Sinakhokonke Mazibuko was brutally assaulted by a 33-year-old man, who is the mother's uncle, who also hit the child’s head against the ground,” the department said. “An 18-year-old mother watched helplessly while Sinakhokonke was gruesomely murdered and had her stomach cut open and intestines removed.” “It is alleged that the man started being violent to the family on Sunday and he could not be contained. The man's violent conduct resulted in the stabbing of the child’s mother and neighbour who tried to intervene.

“The neighbour is currently recovering from hospital after suffering assaults and stabbing allegedly from the man,” the department said. KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned Sinakhokonke’s murder by a person who was supposed to provide protection to the family. “This is one of the most horrifying incidents in our province and it’s even hard to explain what could have led to such behaviour,” Khoza said.

“It is very painful that a child had to die like this because this man was violently attacking the entire family. This caused a lot of pain to many of us. It is very hard to believe that an old person in a good state of mind can kill a child, let alone in such a macabre way.” Khoza expressed concern that no one quickly reported the killer to the police when he became violent. “We are of the view that if the matter was quickly reported to the police, the child would have been alive today. As communities and families, we should ensure that anyone who becomes violent should be reported to the police immediately to avoid harm that could happen,” Khoza said.

She also urged the communities to be more proactive in ensuring the safety of women and children in their respective villages. “The violent murder of children in the province shows that people have lost morals. The circumstances around the brutal murder of Sinakhokonke indicate that the killer wanted to wipe off the entire family since he started attacking them on Sunday,” Khoza said. However, she did commend law enforcement agencies for the swift response in ensuring that the perpetrator got arrested after Sinakhokonke’s murder.

“Although the life of the innocent child would not be returned, we find solace that the perpetrator is behind bars. We have no doubt that law enforcement agencies will secure a lengthy sentence for this heartless person. This person should be removed from our society and spend his entire life in prison,” Khoza said. She also urged members of the public to provide support to the Mazibuko family following the loss of a child. “It is always important to support each other during such difficult times. Our social workers will be with the family, especially the child's mother in order for her to cope with such a traumatic experience of seeing her child murdered. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Mazibuko family and we will remain with them during such a difficult time.”