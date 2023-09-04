Relative sobs in court while pleading guilty to murder

Durban — An accused cried in court and pleaded guilty in a murder case where a relative of his was first strangled and when she didn’t die, was smothered with a pillow and stabbed multiple times. Sizwe Nicholum Sithole will be sentenced in the Durban High Court on Thursday for his part in the murder of his relative Nozipho Zuma.

Sithole and his co-accused Sfundo Phewa appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the murder as well as breaking into the Umbumbulu home that Zuma shared with Sithole’s maternal grandmother in 2018. When the two accused stepped into the dock, Sithole began crying saying he was sorry and wanted to plead guilty to the charges levelled against him by the State. In his plea Sithole detailed graphic moments leading to Zuma’s death.

“In the bedroom, I choked her (Zuma) with my hands with the intention to kill her as she had recognised us, she fell on the floor and became unconscious. I then went to the bedroom (other) leaving Sfundo with the deceased. When I came back I saw that the deceased was alive and she had regained consciousness. Sfundo then took a pillow put it on her face and used it to suffocate her with the intention to kill her, but she still did not die. I admit that I then went to the kitchen to fetch a knife and gave it to Sfundo. Sfundo took the knife and stabbed. I was assisting him by pressing her or holding her legs while he was stabbing her on the neck several times,” said Sithole. He said they left Zuma bleeding on the floor unconscious and started to look for money in the wardrobe of the other bedroom. “I found R1500 which I took. I also took the deceased’s cellphone and we then left with her phone and money that we had taken. I admit that we decided to wipe our fingerprints from the sliding door before we left the crime scene. I admit that at all material times, I acted in the furtherance of a common purpose with Sfundo Phewa to commit the crime… I admit that at all relevant and material time during the commission of this offence I knew that my actions were unlawful and punishable… I am very remorseful for my actions and I humbly request this honourable court to have mercy when passing sentence.”

Sithole said when they arrived at the home they thought nobody was home after he had knocked and there was no response. “I admit that I broke the window near the sliding door and put my hand in to open the door front the inside. When we entered the house I noted the deceased was inside.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.