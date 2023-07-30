Remember that time a box of adult toys caused a crash in Ballito

WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS SEX-RELATED HUMOUR AND STRONG LANGUAGE. Durban — A year ago on Sunday, July 30, Medi Response reported an incident where a box of adult toys caused an accident on the N2 in Ballito.

At the time of the incident, Medi Response said that its paramedics responded to reports of an accident on the N2 near Ballito. “Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was travelling behind an LDV towing a trailer when a box of adult toys allegedly flew off the trailer, hitting the car behind. The vehicle that was struck, lost control and crashed,” Medi Response said. It said that no serious injuries were reported.

A box of adult toys caused an accident on the N2 in Ballito. Picture: Medi Response On the Medi Response Facebook page, the post about the incident was shared more than 420 times and had more than 240 comments. People commenting on the incident reacted with humour: Jesse Schubach said: “What a cock up. The driver obviously didn’t see it coming.”

Chazz Van der Walt said: “Imagine the person was on his way home from church lol… And He thinks God punished him for being lustful hahaha.” Saaleh Ahmed said: “And there you have it... you can get "knocked up" by fake 1s too.” Mandy Swallow Stolp said: “Thankfully they didn't get rear-ended.”

A box of adult toys caused an accident on the N2 in Ballito. Picture: Medi Response Sammy Makhaye said: “What the f**k did I just read.” Jade Lorenzo Hendricks said: “Imagine there was a death … that’s the worst way to go out.” Shameel Ismail said: “What happened to your car?? Picture telling this to your family.”

Nkululeko Nzuza said: "That was a freak accident." Ronlynne Viveca Booysen said: "Must've caused a buzz." A box of adult toys caused an accident on the N2 in Ballito. Picture: Medi Response