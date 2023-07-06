Repair and rehabilitation to cost an estimated R287 million after eThekwini’s disruptive rainfall that left 11 dead

Durban — An interim progress report revealed that infrastructure damage cost R287 million and 11 people were killed due to eThekwini’s recent weather events. EThekwini Municipality communications head Lindiwe Khuzwayo said that the recent disruptive rains in eThekwini left a trail of destruction running into millions of rand, according to an interim progress report presented to the executive committee on Thursday.

“The report sheds light on the extent of infrastructure damage, which is at an estimated cost of a staggering R287 million and counting. It also highlights the unfortunate loss of 11 lives and the widespread devastation inflicted upon homes, roads, and water and stormwater systems,” Khuzwayo said. She said that the report also outlined interventions undertaken by various municipal departments, political leadership and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs). “Since the onset of the rainfall on June 27, assessments have been carried out for 1 019 households, revealing a total of 3 031 affected individuals, including 1 761 adults and 1 270 children,” Khuzwayo said.

She said that as the situation unfolded, more incidents were being reported. “Municipal departments have conducted thorough assessments and verifications of the damaged infrastructure,” Khuzwayo said. “The report recommends that the executive committee, city manager, and chief financial officer reallocate budgets to fund the damage and create reserves for future disasters. It further proposes authorising departments to initiate procurement processes for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure. “Additionally, the mayoral parlour is urged to provide burial assistance to the affected families in accordance with the existing policy,” Khuzwayo said.

She also said that the Disaster Management team, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, the Department of Social Development,and other social partners, had been actively responding by conducting assessments and providing crucial support to those affected. Khuzwayo said that to accommodate displaced individuals, the municipality promptly opened two shelters in Amaoti, Ward 53, and CVV Church, Ward 95, housing approximately 500 people. She said that temporary relief measures have been put into effect to assist the affected communities.

Khuzwayo said that encouragingly, as of Sunday, July 2, all affected individuals in the Amaoti hall had been able to return to their homes, thanks to the tireless efforts of the response teams. She added that the preliminary report would be submitted to the National Disaster Management Centre through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre for further support and necessary interventions. Its final approval will take place during the upcoming full council meeting.