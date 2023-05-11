Repairs to Ntuzuma water pump station at an advanced stage

Durban — Repairs at Ntuzuma pump station 2 are now at an advanced stage. That was according to the eThekwini Municipality in a brief statement.

The municipality said that some areas such as Ntuzuma E-section have started receiving intermittent water from their taps. “While the pump station has started operating, it is however not yet operating at its full capacity as the repairs are being finalised and the teams are also building storage capacity,” the municipality said. It said that Ntuzuma pump station 2 is the main facility that supplies water to multiple reservoirs.

“The City appeals for patience as it expedites the repairs. Residents who have started receiving water from their taps are urged to use it sparingly,” the municipality said. Last month, a fire at the Ntuzuma pump station resulted in the township and surrounding areas having an interruption of water supply. The municipality said the fire affected operations at the pump station.

It said that Ntuzuma pump station 2 is important as it supplies water to multiple reservoirs. However, due to the fire damage, water cannot be pumped to the Ntuzuma reservoirs. The eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit assessed the extent of the damage, and developments in this regard will be communicated in due course. Affected areas included:

Ntuzuma 2 Reservoir: Main command reservoir to supply Ntuzuma Reservoir 3, 4, 5, and 7.

Ntuzuma 3 Reservoir: Inanda A, B, and C, Ntuzuma F, G, and H, and Bester areas.

Ntuzuma 4 Reservoir: Ntuzuma E, Ntuzuma F, Soweto, Inanda Newtown A, Lindelani A Section.

Ntuzuma 7 Reservoir: Ntuzuma A, B, C, and D, and Richmond Farm. The municipality said water tankers would be sent out to affected residents, and apologised for the inconvenience caused. For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.