Report anyone carrying, holding or selling these protected lizards

Durban — The public has been asked to report the matter if they see anyone carrying, holding or selling Nile/water lizards as they are a protected species. This follows reports of these lizards, also known as uXamu, likkewaan or woodumboo, being hunted, killed or sold in Durban.

On Tuesday, Nick Evans, who is popularly known as a snake rescuer and also rescues other reptiles such as monitor lizards, said that recently they had two reports of the lizards either being hunted and killed or sold in the Durban area. Evans provided a photograph containing children who were seen entering a nature reserve with hunting dogs. “They came back out with this poor lizard, which appeared dead. The incident was reported to the relevant authorities, with the photo attached,” Evans said.

“In another case, a man stood at a traffic circle in Wyebank, holding up a large, dead monitor lizard for sale.” Evans said that the bodies of the lizards were not seized but those who reported the incidents to them gave them a chance. These children were seen entering a nature reserve with hunting dogs. They came back out with this poor lizard, which appeared to be dead. Picture: Supplied “To kill this species, for any reason, is illegal.

“I know many people do, mostly to eat them, but also to sell them, or for traditional medicine,” Evans said. “It is a ToPS (Threatened or Protected Species), meaning it is illegal, a crime, to kill them, keep them as pets, or even catch them.” Evans said that as rescuers, they have permits to rescue them. His friend Euan Genevier, who is doing a study on this species, requires a special permit just to research them.

Evans also shared information with those who like the taste of the lizards. “Studies are currently under way where scientists are identifying the parasites found in Durban’s Nile monitors. They’ve found that these lizards carry a high load of parasites in them. There have been parasite species found which could potentially be very harmful to humans,” Evans explained. “Apart from that, one should also worry about eating these lizards, as they spend a lot of time in the water – in Durban’s rivers. Our rivers are extremely polluted, from E coli to a variety of chemicals from time to time. So, who knows what else is in the systems of these lizards (we’re looking into it).”

Evans added that these lizards are more useful alive – they are not fussy and feed on crabs, snakes, toads, fish and rats. They do not attack pets, but dogs will attack them, so please keep them away, he said. “Should you see anybody carrying, holding up, or selling one of these protected species, alive or dead, please do report it,” Evans said.

You can contact: Nick Evans (for Durban area), can co-ordinate with authorities to save or retrieve the lizard (you’d likely have success with any snake remover) – 072 809 5806

Your local SPCA or wildlife rescue organisation such as the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) (Durban), FreeMe (Howick)

SAcan WhatsApp: 083 799 1916

SAcan Hotline: 086 167 2226 For the rescue of live ones, in properties where they’re unwanted, you can contact Evans at 072 809 5806. Each specimen captured provides the study he is assisting Euan on with valuable data before it is released. Nile monitor rescue and research. Poster: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.