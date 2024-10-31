Report minor crimes, make a major impact: Marshall Security’s call to action

Durban — A private security company has hailed the recent sentencing of a habitual trespasser, highlighting the importance of opening criminal incidents no matter how minor they seem. Recently, Lucky Mthembu was sentenced to six years imprisonment for trespassing in Glen Hills, Durban North.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on June 12, 2023, their armed response officers apprehended Mthembu in Glen Hills for trespassing. The Durban Magistrate’s Court convicted Mthembu on August 26, 2023, where he was found guilty of trespassing and sentenced to 30 days’ direct imprisonment. Powell said that through thorough investigations by Greenwood Park SAPS Detectives, Mthembu was linked to a housebreaking that occurred on Rinaldo Road in the same complex in December 2022 and was sentenced to 6 years direct imprisonment.

Marshall Security had received an alert of a suspect trespassing via their AI cameras. While armed response officers were conducting a property check, Mthembu was spotted hiding in one of the units in the complex and was immediately apprehended. The homeowner wished to press charges against Mthembu for trespassing.

When Mthembu was apprehended, Powell said the suspect was known and was arrested by their team members in 2017 and is believed to be involved in numerous house break-ins, theft, and theft out of motor vehicle incidents in the Glen Hills area. “This conviction highlights the importance of opening cases in response to criminal incidents, no matter how minor they may seem. Every reported case builds evidence against repeat offenders, ensuring they face justice for their crimes and ultimately receive appropriate sentences,” Powell explained. “This successful conviction is a result of the dedicated work of Marshall Security’s team and our close collaboration with the SAPS. We extend our gratitude to Greenwood Park SAPS Detective Sgt Zuma and Public Prosecutor Ms Boyang whose relentless efforts ensured justice for the affected residents.”